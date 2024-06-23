StockNews.com Upgrades Xerox (NYSE:XRX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Xerox Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:XRX opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. Xerox has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xerox will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth $8,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Xerox by 30.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Xerox by 46.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Xerox by 235.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 176,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

