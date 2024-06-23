STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $79.90 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, STP has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. STP has a market cap of $79.90 million and $2.86 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009264 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,083.45 or 1.00026405 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00075255 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04094194 USD and is down -6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $6,887,033.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

