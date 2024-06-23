Streakk (STKK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,167.40

Streakk (STKK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $209,205.47 and $4,167.40 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.02096863 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5,397.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

