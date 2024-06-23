Surge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on July 15th

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Surge Energy stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $7.16.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

