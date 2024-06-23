Surge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on July 15th

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Surge Energy Stock Performance
Surge Energy stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $7.16.
About Surge Energy
