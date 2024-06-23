Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Research analysts at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.09.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $118.06 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 163.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

