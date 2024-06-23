Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.96. 20,271,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,168,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $184.86. The company has a market cap of $902.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

