Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 567,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,304,000 after purchasing an additional 42,771 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 609,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,783,000 after purchasing an additional 127,368 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.96. 20,271,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,168,254. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $184.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.18 and a 200 day moving average of $132.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

