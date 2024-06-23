Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) is O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 380,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. Tanger makes up 3.7% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 33.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,443 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tanger by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,350,000 after buying an additional 909,622 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tanger by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after buying an additional 771,066 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tanger during the fourth quarter worth $19,141,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 649,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SKT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

SKT stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $26.55. 1,537,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,997. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.85. Tanger Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Tanger’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

