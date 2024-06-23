TD Cowen Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $155.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $138.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.20. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.