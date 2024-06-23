TerraClassicUSD One Day Volume Tops $10.46 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $98.25 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00039326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000120 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,452,277 coins and its circulating supply is 5,751,864,241 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

