The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $146.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 308.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX opened at $136.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.62 and its 200-day moving average is $144.02.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

