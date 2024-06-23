The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,808,056,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,527 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,342,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,564,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,061 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.77. 28,282,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,836,777. The company has a market capitalization of $270.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.