The Debt Box Tops 24 Hour Volume of $181,400.54 (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and $181,400.54 worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for $5.05 or 0.00007885 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
The Debt Box Token Profile
The Debt Box’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com.
Buying and Selling The Debt Box
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
