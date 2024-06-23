The Detroit Legal News Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (OTCMKTS:DTRL)

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Saturday, July 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.
Detroit Legal News Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of DTRL traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.00. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Detroit Legal News has a 1-year low of $305.00 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.86 and its 200 day moving average is $338.11.
Detroit Legal News Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Detroit Legal News
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for Detroit Legal News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detroit Legal News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.