The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Trimmed by Walker Financial Services Inc.

Walker Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.2% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

HD traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,596,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.65 and its 200-day moving average is $352.41.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

