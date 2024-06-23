The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $153.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

