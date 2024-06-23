The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 647,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $79,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,144,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.44 billion, a PE ratio of 111.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.