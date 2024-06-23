Threshold (T) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.41 Million

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $229.15 million and $5.41 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,815,259.93422 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02348677 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $4,246,530.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

