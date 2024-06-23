TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.46.

TKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,875,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,985,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $118,378,000. First Trust Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,034,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,894,000 after buying an additional 55,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKO opened at $106.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $111.07.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. Research analysts expect that TKO Group will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

