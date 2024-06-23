Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.