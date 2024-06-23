UBS Group Cuts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $315.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STZ. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.37.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $263.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.18 and a 200 day moving average of $252.81.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

