UBS Group Increases Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $40.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARMK. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,477,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aramark by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,542 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Aramark by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,983,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aramark by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,443,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,435,000 after acquiring an additional 931,904 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

