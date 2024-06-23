Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.4% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $226.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,322,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,767. The firm has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.54. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.06 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

