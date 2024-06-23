Unique Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Unique Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $501.78. 4,347,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The stock has a market cap of $454.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

