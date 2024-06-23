Unique Wealth LLC Has $354,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.01. 63,029,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,980,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $583.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

