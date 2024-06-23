USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Cap Hits $92.46 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $92.46 million and approximately $271,699.04 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,720.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.61 or 0.00603597 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00042349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00072647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010471 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

