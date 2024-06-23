Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded to Neutral by BNP Paribas

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

Get Vale alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VALE

Vale Price Performance

Vale stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vale

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 52,906 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 217,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 165,141 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 39,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.