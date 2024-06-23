Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VIG stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,683. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.95 and its 200-day moving average is $176.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $185.47.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

