Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.77. 691,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,683. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $185.47. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

