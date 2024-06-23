Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 206.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 7.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $169,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 322,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 214,905 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 100,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $100.15. 127,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,438. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $103.05.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

