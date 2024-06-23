Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $29,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the period. Flower City Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,280,000 after acquiring an additional 71,097 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.41. 1,597,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,295. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

