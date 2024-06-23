Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,962 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,758,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,319. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

