Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 1.44% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $51,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,798,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,536,000 after buying an additional 316,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,292,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,012,000 after buying an additional 2,805,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,035.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 972,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after buying an additional 887,101 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,027.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 924,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,391,000 after buying an additional 842,838 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,961.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 923,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 893,723 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 189,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,175. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

