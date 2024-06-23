Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,232. The stock has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $378.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.71.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

