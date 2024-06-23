Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 119.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.1% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,753,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $373.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $378.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

