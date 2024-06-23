Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.39. 1,331,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,232. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $378.16. The stock has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
