Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VUG traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $373.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,232. The firm has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $378.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.97.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

