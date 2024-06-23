Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.31. The stock had a trading volume of 915,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,058. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

