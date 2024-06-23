Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.35. 4,419,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,602,859. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

