Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $374,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,022,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,845,000 after buying an additional 27,602 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 552,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,378,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.85. 245,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,408. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.62 and its 200 day moving average is $148.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.