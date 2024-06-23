Verge Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, Verge has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $68.47 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,159.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.60 or 0.00599448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00115863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00035880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00254427 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00041532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00072699 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

