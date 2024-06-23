ViciCoin (VCNT) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. ViciCoin has a total market cap of $219.88 million and $294,132.18 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ViciCoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One ViciCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $22.05 or 0.00034650 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ViciCoin

ViciCoin launched on May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,973,066 tokens. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io.

Buying and Selling ViciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

