Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Vista Gold Stock Performance
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 1.64% of Vista Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.
About Vista Gold
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
