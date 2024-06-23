Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $34.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VITL. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $2,086,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,364,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,258,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $2,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,364,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,258,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,623 shares of company stock valued at $6,041,326. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after acquiring an additional 224,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after buying an additional 152,743 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 116.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after buying an additional 463,471 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 79.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 231,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 19.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 77,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $44.85.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

