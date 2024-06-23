Walker Financial Services Inc. Sells 65,723 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Walker Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,723 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 8.4% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 31,341 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,378,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 506,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31,484 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $99.31. 276,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,517. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.92.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

