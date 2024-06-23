Walker Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Walker Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.50. 1,965,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,159. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.