Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.97.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after acquiring an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after buying an additional 426,388 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

