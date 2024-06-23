Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises 2.2% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 2.0 %

WBD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 56,623,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,257,364. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBD. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.