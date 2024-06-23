Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises 2.2% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 2.0 %
WBD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 56,623,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,257,364. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on WBD. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
