West Financial Advisors LLC Has $21.62 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $21,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 54,103 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 65,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 368,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 487,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter.

DFAE traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $25.85. 767,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,866. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $26.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

