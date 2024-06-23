West Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,884 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,782. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $108.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

